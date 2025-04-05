Skip to main content
Shooting ends in crash on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

No major injuries were reported, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Officers are investigating a shooting that ended in a crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday near Sinclair Road and Foster Meadows. Police said the victim was driving when the suspect began shooting toward them from a different vehicle.

The victim crashed into a separate, unrelated vehicle while trying to avoid the gunfire, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said, noting no major injuries were reported in the shooting or crash.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

