Shooting ends in crash on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Officers are investigating a shooting that ended in a crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday near Sinclair Road and Foster Meadows. Police said the victim was driving when the suspect began shooting toward them from a different vehicle.

The victim crashed into a separate, unrelated vehicle while trying to avoid the gunfire, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said, noting no major injuries were reported in the shooting or crash.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

