Woman found shot several times, once in face, inside crashed car on NE Side, police say

Woman, whose age is not yet known, was taken to hospital in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was found shot several times, including once in the face, inside a crashed car on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Desert View Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, whose age is not yet known, wounded inside the vehicle. She was shot at least three times, including in the face, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators did locate shell casings on the ground near the vehicle, police said.

SAPD had no information on a potential suspect or what caused the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we get more information.

