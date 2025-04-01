Skip to main content
Local News

Man killed in San Antonio bar shootout identified

Jesus Vela, 34, died early Monday, authorities say

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which issues liquor licenses, now is investigating the Aura bar after the shooting. (Katrina Webber, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting outside a North Side bar early Monday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jesus Vela, 34, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after the shooting.

San Antonio police responded to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. at the Aura Bar and Lounge in the 10200 block of Ironside Drive.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups on the bar’s patio.

Vela, who was in the parking lot, pulled out a gun and fired toward the groups, police said.

Three victims — a 23-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 19-year-old female — were hit by the gunfire.

A man who saw the shooting shot toward Vela. They were both struck in the shootout.

All five people were taken to the hospital.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched an investigation into the bar.

