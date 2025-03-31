After deadly shootout, San Antonio bar now under state investigation

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched an investigation into a North Side bar that was the scene of a deadly shootout early Monday morning.

Spokesman Chris Porter told KSAT 12 News that the agency, which oversees the issuance of licenses that allow businesses to sell alcohol, was aware of the overnight violence at the Aura Bar and Lounge.

But he said the investigation was still in its infant stages as of late Monday morning.

The agency routinely conducts an investigation if an incident such as a shooting occurs at a business that holds a liquor license.

In the incident at Aura, San Antonio police say five people were shot, including a 34-year-old man who died.

Droplets of blood are scattered along a railing just steps away from large pools of blood on the bar's patio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Officers responded to the bar, located on Ironside Drive near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, after 12:30 a.m.

A preliminary report says they found out the shooting stemmed from a fight in the patio area involving two groups of people.

The report says the 34-year-old man who ultimately was killed had walked up during the fight and started shooting.

“I saw a gentleman, kind of, like, not even on the patio, shooting towards people. And that’s when I took off the other way,” said one witness who did not want to reveal his identity.

That man said he was inside the bar when he heard the first shots.

Police say the gunfire soon was followed by more, fired by a second shooter.

In the end, the gunmen shot each other as well as three other people, police said.

That 24-year-old second gunman, along with two other men in their 20s and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The witness who spoke to KSAT 12 News said, meanwhile, he hurried to get out of the way of the danger.

Items all across the patio, including these eyeglasses, show how people scrambled after the gunfire erupted. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Like many others, he left behind some of his personal property during the scramble to get away.

The patio later was littered with items lost in the shuffle, including eyeglasses, jewelry, and even pieces of a hair weave.

There were also several pools of blood.

“It’s sad. This is something that really shouldn’t have happened,” the witness said. “The gun violence is starting to get out of hand now. It could’ve been handled way different.”

The report said police are still actively investigating the shooting. It did not mention criminal charges being filed against anyone yet.