5 hospitalized, 2 critically after shooting outside Northwest Side bar, police say

SAPD: Two of the five were in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Five people were hospitalized after a shooting outside a Northwest Side bar early Monday in the 10200 block of Ironside Drive around 12:45 a.m. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Five people were hospitalized after a shooting outside a Northwest Side bar early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 10200 block of Ironside Drive around 12:45 a.m.

According to police, a man got into a disturbance with several patrons on the bar’s patio and began shooting.

A second man pulled a gun and shot the other man. Both of the shooters hit one another, and three bystanders were also wounded, police said.

All five people were taken to the hospital. Two of them were in critical condition, police said.

It is not immediately known if any of the shooters will face charges.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we receive more information.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

