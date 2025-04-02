ME identifies man shot, killed by store employee during dispute at NW Side repair shop

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a store employee after an altercation inside a Northwest Side repair shop.

The man who shot a cell phone employee has been identified as Kenneth Mark McKnight Jr., according to the ME’s office.

The date of birth and cause and manner of death for McKnight were not immediately available from the ME’s office.

A long-time friend identified the employee shot and killed in the altercation as 35-year-old Cody Bell.

McKnight was subsequently shot and killed by a second store employee in self-defense.

Background

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 11800 block of Bandera Road, not far from Loop 1604.

Police said a man entered the business unsatisfied with the service done to his phone and confronted an employee.

SAPD said that a verbal argument between the man and the employee escalated.

The man pulled out a gun, and there was a physical altercation that ended with the employee being shot, according to police.

In self-defense, another employee at the business pulled out his firearm and shot the man, police said.

The two people who were shot, described as 20 to 30 years old, died from their injuries.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.