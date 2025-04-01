2 dead after shooting on Northwest Side, authorities say

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people died after a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 11800 block of Bandera Road, not far from Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the two people were pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted to save their lives.

Information on what led to the gunfire was not readily available.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene. This article will be updated once more details become available.