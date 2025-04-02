Long-time friend of phone repair store employee killed in shooting speaks out

SAN ANTONIO – Two men died after a shooting at a phone repair store on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 11800 block of Bandera Road, not far from Loop 1604.

An altercation began when a customer, dissatisfied with phone repair service, began arguing with an employee.

The altercation turned physical. At one point, police said the customer pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

In response, another employee pulled out his firearm and shot the customer, police said.

Both the employee and the customer shot ultimately died from their injuries, according to police.

The employee killed was identified as Cody Bell, 35, by a long-time friend, Intre Flores.

Flores described Bell as “one of the best friends you could ever ask for” and a loyal, stand-up guy. He added that Bell, an aspiring music artist, had plans for his future.

“To hear that he died over something so petty or minuscule is just utterly insulting,” Flores said. “I hope that person burns in hell.”

As for the second employee, San Antonio police confirmed he is cooperating with investigators. He’s not currently facing charges.

Flores, who said he is committed to honoring Bell’s memory, shared a final message: “The family is going to be taken care of, and I’m going to do everything I can to continue to honor you even after you’ve passed.”