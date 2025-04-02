Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

4 suspects arrested after man shot, killed in Floresville, police say

Man was found dead on Friday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Crime, Floresville
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Four men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Floresville last week.

Floresville police responded on Friday to a welfare check regarding a man on the ground.

Recommended Videos

Officers discovered the man was dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the shooting and arrested four men.

Michael Sanchez of San Antonio, Uvaldo Garcia III of Cotulla, Javier Torres Jr. of San Antonio, and Ted Alfaro of Floresville were charged in connection with the murder, police said.

Details on the shooting and the charges that the suspects face are unknown at this time.

KSAT has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS