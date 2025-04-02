4 suspects arrested after man shot, killed in Floresville, police say

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Four men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Floresville last week.

Floresville police responded on Friday to a welfare check regarding a man on the ground.

Officers discovered the man was dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the shooting and arrested four men.

Michael Sanchez of San Antonio, Uvaldo Garcia III of Cotulla, Javier Torres Jr. of San Antonio, and Ted Alfaro of Floresville were charged in connection with the murder, police said.

Details on the shooting and the charges that the suspects face are unknown at this time.

KSAT has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

