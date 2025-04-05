Skip to main content
‘Sundays are tough’: Parents of 20-year-old man shot, killed vow to fight for justice as arrests are made

Hayden Lee Holt, 20, was shot and killed after an attempted robbery gone wrong on Feb. 23

Avery Everett, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio, Hayden Holt, Shooting, Selma

SAN ANTONIO – Even one month after losing their son, Joanna and Carlos Holt say his death doesn’t feel real.

“I still go up (to his bedroom) and believe he’s supposed to be in there,” Carlos said.

Hayden Lee Holt was shot and killed on Feb. 23. Four people have been arrested in connection with his death. The most recent was Joseph Harris, who made the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted list in March as a result of the case.

Now that his parents have laid Hayden to rest, they say they’re ready to fight for justice.

“I promised him in his casket that I didn’t know how I was going to help, but that he was going get justice,” Joanna said.

KSAT first reported this story just days after it happened.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Roberto Monreal, 17, told police that he was hanging out with Hayden that Sunday.

While they were together, the affidavit states that an unidentified person called Monreal and asked for a ride to help with a robbery.

According to the affidavit, Monreal said that the unidentified person was setting up a robbery for Dorian Camarillo, 17, and Eric Sepeda, 17. Authorities believe the suspects were armed and intended to steal a gun.

The suspects and Hayden drove in the same vehicle to Selma to meet Harris. However, when they arrived, things didn’t go as planned.

Police said Harris, Monreal, Camarillo and Sepeda exchanged dozens of rounds of gunfire. According to the affidavit, a bullet struck Hayden, who was believed to be in the car the entire time.

“Sunday will be six weeks,” Joanna said.

“Sundays are tough,” Carlos said back.

On the week of the shooting, police arrested Monreal, Camarillo and Sepeda, court records show.

Harris was on the run until last week. He was arrested on March 27.

“Being a kid that age with not much resources, he wasn’t going to go far,” Carlos said. “Somebody was going to turn him in, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Joanna and Carlos said they plan to keep an eye on court proceedings once they start to play out.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

