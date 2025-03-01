‘It just doesn’t seem real’: San Antonio family mourns son killed in Selma shooting

SELMA, Texas – The parents of 20-year-old Hayden Lee Holt said they’re still in shock after he was shot and killed on Sunday.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” Joanna Holt, his mother, said. “I hear the door open. I think it might be him.”

On Sunday, Feb. 23, their son was shot and killed in Selma after an attempted robbery. Hayden’s parents said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.

“He wasn’t a violent person,” Carlos Holt, his dad, said. “Never was and never has been.”

Joanna and Carlos said that Sunday started like any other. They said Hayden had plans to drive around town with a friend.

A security footage video from their home shows that he left in the early afternoon, but he never returned home.

“That (video) was around 1:30 p.m., and by 5:30 p.m., he was gone,” Carlos said.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Roberto Monreal, 17, told police he was hanging out with Hayden that Sunday.

While they were together, the affidavit states, an unidentified teen called Monreal and asked for a ride.

According to the affidavit, Monreal said the unidentified teen was setting up a robbery for Dorian Camarillo, 17, and Eric Sepeda, 17. Authorities believe these suspects intended to steal a firearm.

All five of the teens, including Hayden, drove to Selma to meet someone named Joseph Harris. However, when they arrived, things didn’t go as planned.

Police said more than 30 gunshots were fired in exchange, and one, according to the affidavit, hit Hayden, who was believed to be in the car the entire time.

Carlos said he does not want this to happen to another family.

“Keep your kids as close and as much communication as possible,” Carlos said. “I cherish all the memories that I had. The 20 years worth of memories I had.”

As of Friday, Monreal, Camarillo, Sepeda and the unidentified teen were all in jail facing capital murder charges.

On Tuesday, the Selma Police Department was still looking for Harris. KSAT reached out to Selma police for an update and has not heard back since Friday night.

