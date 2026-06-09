‘It’s unacceptable’: Texas state senator, Wembanyama condemn attacks on Spurs fans in New York City

Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

NEW YORK – After social media videos of Spurs fans being attacked following Game 3 in New York City, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tuesday and condemned the violence.

In a post on X, Gutierrez urged Mamdani to ask New York Police Department officers “to get your people in check.”

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“So, Mayor Mamdani, I would appreciate that you do anything in your power to get your police to get your people in check,” Gutierrez said. “Because it’s one thing to be a fan; it’s another thing to be a criminal.”

Gutierrez’s plea came after multiple social media videos that showed crowds of people assaulting Spurs fans and attempting to take off their jerseys.

“Assaulting young men and women who have Spurs shirts is unacceptable,” Gutierrez said. “And you need to get your cops in the right direction here because something is wrong.”

In a statement to KSAT, the New York Police Department confirmed one incident happened just after midnight Tuesday morning.

New York police said a group of males approached a fan wearing a Spurs jersey and began to pull on his jersey before kicking and punching him. The Spurs fan, 39, was later taken to a hospital for treatment, officers said.

A separate incident occurred at a Knicks watch party Monday night at Bryant Park, according to WABC in New York City.

In addition to the 21 people arrested and five officers injured, WABC reported that one person “set fire to a Spurs T-shirt” and other “San Antonio fans were chased across the street.”

‘It’s unacceptable’

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama was asked Tuesday about the attacks on fans during NBA Finals media availability.

“My thoughts, of course, are that — I mean — we can’t forget it’s a game,” said Wembanyama. “We’re just playing a game out there. And I am all for, you know, passion. But, to the respect of each other, it’s unacceptable.”

New York mayor’s response

A New York City Hall spokesperson provided KSAT with a statement Tuesday on behalf of Mamdani’s office. The statement described the violence as “unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The full statement can be read below:

“New Yorkers are understandably passionate about the Knicks, and the overwhelming majority of fans watched the game last night in ways that were both safe and fun. But the fights and other disruptive incidents — including assaults on police officers — in various parts of the city are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. As the NBA Finals continue, Mayor Mamdani wants all New Yorkers to celebrate and enjoy this run across the city while respecting one another.” NYC City Hall Spokesperson Sam Raskin

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