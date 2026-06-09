Moments you may have missed from Spurs’ win in NBA Finals Game 3

NEW YORK – San Antonio is savoring Monday night’s Spurs win!

The Silver and Black’s offense shined in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks, handing New York their first loss in 46 days.

The win guarantees the Spurs play back at home for Game 5. But before they do that, there’s Game 4 to think about and everything that came out of Game 3.

At Madison Square Garden, Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA Finals win.

There was some physicality throughout the matchup. Knicks guard Josh Hart was seen shoving Spurs center Luke Kornet after Hart fell to the ground. The talker of the night was Wembanyama pushing Jalen Brunson in the back of the neck in the first quarter. No whistle was blown.

Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox hit big shots late. Castle sealed the deal with the final play of the night, securing a Spurs victory.

“He’s been in big games before, he’s been in big games before the NBA. I’m not surprised by this,” shared Wembanyama. “He’s shown over and over again that he’s capable and we are right to put our trust in him.”

“Just sticking with the offensive process and not getting bored with it and understanding what won us this game and bringing it into the next game,” Castle said.

According to the NBA, Wembanyama and Castle made history on Monday night. They each scored more than 20 points in Game 3, becoming the first teammates in NBA Finals history to accomplish this at age 22 or younger.

While players received attention on the court, the president’s appearance got him attention in the crowd.

During the national anthem, President Donald Trump appeared on the Jumbotron. Loud boos could be heard throughout the arena. As soon as the anthem was over, with Trump no longer on the screen, the boos stopped.

KSAT knows a Spurs win means a win for your wallet. Click here to see the places across San Antonio handing out freebies, from free coffee, breakfast tacos and even animal adoptions in celebration.

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