Where to score free food, coffee and more after every Spurs NBA Finals win

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, and San Antonio businesses are making every win sweeter.

After each Spurs victory, businesses are offering deals and freebies to fans across the city.

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Here’s where to score deals and freebies for food and drinks:

Alamo Biscuit Company & Panadería

According to a news release, Alamo Biscuit Company & Panadería’s River Walk location is offering free homemade conchas the night after every Spurs playoff win.

The free food will be provided under the Alamo Biscuit Company sign on East Commerce Street to fans who honk.

Big Lou’s Pizza

The day after a playoff win, people can get a free one-topping medium pizza with the purchase of a large pizza. The pizza joint is located at 2048 S WW White Road.

Eightball Coffee

Eightball Coffee, which is located at 1432 S. St. Mary’s St., partnered with San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to provide free coffee the following day after each San Antonio win from 8-10 a.m.

Fischer’s Neighborhood Market

Fischer’s Neighborhood Market is offering customers free hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. the morning after every Spurs playoff win.

The deal is valid at participating San Antonio-area locations, according to a news release, and no purchase is necessary.

MAAR’s Pizza & More

The restaurant is giving away a free half order of garlic knots from 2-5 p.m. the day after a Spurs playoff win.

It is located at 14218 Nacogdoches Road. The limit is one per person per order.

Mural Roasters

At Mural Roasters, they are giving away a free 8-ounce drip coffee the morning after every Spurs playoff win, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Customers must show the final score at the register. Mural Roasters is located at 1333 Buena Vista St.

La Panadería

La Panadería will give out mini conchas for free after every Spurs win during the NBA Finals.

The promotion is available for the first 100 customers at each location who purchase an additional item.

La Popular Bakery

Multiple La Popular Bakery locations are offering one free glazed doughnut on each day after a San Antonio playoff win from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The locations participating in the free doughnut offer include 2505 West Avenue and 1318 Cupples Road.

La Michoacana Meat Market

All La Michoacana Meat Market locations in San Antonio are handing out one free breakfast taco from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. after every Spurs win in the playoffs.

Taco Palenque

Taco Palenque will give out a free breakfast taco after every Spurs playoff win, according to a news release. Customers must use the coupon code “SPURSWIN” in the Taco Palenque app or present it in the restaurant.

The Taco Palenque offer is available at all of its locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., even outside of San Antonio, the release said.

Non-food freebies

Animal Care Services

Also, after every Spurs “W” throughout the playoff season, Animal Care Services is offering $0 adoption fees the next day for all available dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

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