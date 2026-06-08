San Antonio-area barbershops offer Spurs-themed haircuts

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-area barbershops are showing their Spurs pride one haircut at a time, offering custom designs inspired by the team.

Frankie Castro has been cutting hair for more than six years at The Exclusive Way on the South Side. He recently began offering Spurs-themed haircut designs for $5 to $10 more than a standard cut.

Castro said his love for art has always driven his career path.

“I had grew up doing a lot of art as a kid, and my biggest thing was I wanted to find a job that allowed me to keep that freedom of being creative,” Castro said.

It was a client’s request that first sparked the idea for the Spurs designs.

“He was like, ‘Do you do designs by chance?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what do you want?’ He was like, ‘Can you do a Spurs logo?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure. We’re going to do it today,” Castro said.

A full appointment — including a Spurs design — takes about 30 minutes. Castro said that a person’s hair type plays a role in how bold the finished design looks.

“Some people could come in with thinner hair and like a design won’t stick as much, but some people can come like real dark hair, and it’ll be real bold,” Castro said. “Doing big designs like this is fairly easy. It’s if you just take it line by line, shape by shape. It’s all the same thing.”

Client Makaveli Gutierrez said he has full confidence in Castro’s skills.

“I feel like I’ve had enough good cuts by Frankie that I honestly trust anything he’s going to do. I know it’s going to come out good,” Gutierrez said.

Boerne barber goes beyond the logo

Over in Boerne, RJ Martinez at Buena Gente Barbershop is also getting in on the Spurs spirit.

Martinez, who has been cutting hair for more than 25 years, is offering designs that go well beyond a simple team logo.

His designs include Hemisfair, the Alamo and even an alien to represent Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Pricing at Buena Gente Barbershop varies depending on the complexity of the design. A simple fade starts at a lower price point, while a full logo or custom design can run up to $80.

Both barbers can be found on Instagram at Frankie Castro and RJ Martinez. Clients are encouraged to bring a photo of the design they want and call ahead to schedule an appointment.

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