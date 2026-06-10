San Antonio Spurs fans remain positive ahead of Game 4 in NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs play again in New York City on Wednesday night before returning home for Game 5.

The Silver and Black will need to bring their best game as things are heating up between the Spurs and the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Thankfully, on Monday, the Spurs put the “Knicks in four” chants to rest, but the team knows they can’t let up. In a press conference Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that they have to win Game 4.

In Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Wembanyama was a force on both ends of the court, especially when it mattered most. He scored 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA Finals win.

KSAT spoke to Spurs fans here in San Antonio who have some words of encouragement as their beloved team takes on the Knicks on Wednesday.

“One game at a time, one game at a time. Series is not finished yet, four games to win. We got one down, three to go,” said Spurs fan Manuel Alver. “Just go into that next mindset, going into the next game, one more down, one more to go.”

“Keep it calm, you know? And when they get a lead, like 10 or 12 points, just relax, it’s going to be OK. They’ve been blowing way too many of those,” said fan Michael Thompson.

Fans also praised Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson, saying he’s doing great and has passion similar to Gregg Popovich.

Tipoff for Game 4 is at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Rock at La Cantera is hosting a watch party that starts at 6:30 p.m. The Civic Park at Hemisfair is another option; the event also starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, the watch party at Frost Bank Center is sold out.

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