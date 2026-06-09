Spurs talk Game 3 win at MSG, plans for Game 4 Multiple members of the Spurs are expected to discuss Monday night's win during media availability Tuesday San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) NEW YORK – Members of the San Antonio Spurs are expected to talk to reporters Tuesday morning following their Game 3 win against the New York Knicks.
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115-111 win was the Spurs’ first of the 2026 NBA Finals and now trail the Knicks 2-1 in this best-of-seven series. This is a developing story, which will be updated with quotes from the team. More recent Race for Seis coverage on KSAT:
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About the Author Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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