Spurs talk Game 3 win at MSG, plans for Game 4

(Yuki Iwamura, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – Members of the San Antonio Spurs are expected to talk to reporters Tuesday morning following their Game 3 win against the New York Knicks.

The 115-111 win was the Spurs’ first of the 2026 NBA Finals and now trail the Knicks 2-1 in this best-of-seven series.

Recommended Videos

This is a developing story, which will be updated with quotes from the team.

More recent Race for Seis coverage on KSAT: