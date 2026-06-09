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Sports

Spurs talk Game 3 win at MSG, plans for Game 4

Multiple members of the Spurs are expected to discuss Monday night's win during media availability Tuesday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Members of the San Antonio Spurs are expected to talk to reporters Tuesday morning following their Game 3 win against the New York Knicks.

The 115-111 win was the Spurs’ first of the 2026 NBA Finals and now trail the Knicks 2-1 in this best-of-seven series.

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This is a developing story, which will be updated with quotes from the team.

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