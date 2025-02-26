Skip to main content
Local News

Suspects charged with capital murder in connection with fatal shooting in Selma, affidavit says

Hayden Lee Holt, 20, was found dead at the scene, according to Selma police

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Left to right: Dorian Camarillo and Roberto Monreal. (Bexar County Adult Detention Center, Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

SELMA, Texas – Multiple suspects were charged with capital murder after an attempted robbery turned deadly, according to court documents.

Robert Monreal, Dorian Camarillo and Eric Sepeda — all 17 years old — face capital murder charges in connection with the killing of Hayden Lee Holt, 20, an arrest affidavit said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Retama Crown.

Another teen and Joseph Harris are also being charged in connection with Holt’s death, the affidavit said.

Monreal told police that he was hanging out with Holt on the day of the incident, the affidavit said.

Monreal also told police that the teen asked him for a ride to assist with the robbery, the affidavit stated.

Monreal claimed that the teen was setting up the robbery for Sepeda and Camarillo, the affidavit alleges.

Authorities believe the suspects intended to steal a firearm from Joseph Harris, according to Selma police.

When the suspects arrived at Harris’ house, the teen was with Camarillo when he expressed intent to rob Harris’ gun, the affidavit stated.

Police said over 30 gunshots were fired during the incident.

Monreal told police that he attempted to drive off after Camarillo jumped in the vehicle. He said that the teen was struck by the gunfire and then fled from the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police said Sepeda also fled but later turned himself in to authorities.

Selma police said all suspects are in custody except for Harris. On Tuesday afternoon, police said they were still searching for him.

Moreal, Camarillo and Sepeda each have a bond set at $500,000, records show.

