1 dead, 2 injured in Selma shooting, police say

SELMA, Texas – One person was found dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 16000 block of Retama Crown.

Hayden Lee Holt, 20, of San Antonio, was found dead at the scene, police said in a news release. The two injured people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Investigators determined multiple people had traveled from San Antonio to Selma to exchange a firearm, police said.

Authorities believe the suspects actually intended to steal the firearm, which resulted in over 30 shots being fired, police said. Multiple people were detained at the scene.

Police said surrounding vehicles and homes were struck, but no other victims were found.

Investigators obtained warrants for the suspects for a charge of capital murder. The suspects were not identified in the release.

The investigation remains ongoing.

