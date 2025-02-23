Suspect shot during attempted robbery on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

A suspect was shot during an attempted robbery on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was shot during an attempted robbery on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Rittiman Road. Police said a security guard at the location was about to get off work when two males approached him in an attempted robbery at gunpoint.

Recommended Videos

The security guard exchanged gunfire with the suspects, hitting one. The other suspect fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate him, police said.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital in “serious condition,” police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: