Local News

Suspect shot during attempted robbery on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting happened early Sunday morning

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was shot during an attempted robbery on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Rittiman Road. Police said a security guard at the location was about to get off work when two males approached him in an attempted robbery at gunpoint.

The security guard exchanged gunfire with the suspects, hitting one. The other suspect fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate him, police said.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital in “serious condition,” police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

