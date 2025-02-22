Woman injured in drive-by shooting near Culebra Road, San Antonio police say

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting near Culebra Road late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other just before 11:30 p.m. Friday near Culebra Road, driving until they were in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue.

One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman while she was inside her garage. Police said she was taken to a hospital in “stable condition.”

The vehicles fled the scene, and any suspects are currently unknown, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

