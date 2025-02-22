Skip to main content
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near Culebra Road, San Antonio police say

Shooters fled the scene, according to SAPD

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, SAPD
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting near Culebra Road late Friday night, according to San Antonio police. ((Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting near Culebra Road late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other just before 11:30 p.m. Friday near Culebra Road, driving until they were in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue.

One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman while she was inside her garage. Police said she was taken to a hospital in “stable condition.”

The vehicles fled the scene, and any suspects are currently unknown, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

