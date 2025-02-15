Skip to main content
Local News

Woman shot, killed while driving on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAPD: Multiple shell casings were found along the roadway

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed while driving, according to San Antonio police.

Officers initially responded to the call for a major accident around 12:41 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of General Hudnell near Kirk Place.

Upon arrival, SAPD said officers found the woman, identified as Ghabriella Barrera, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said they also found multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side of Barrera’s vehicle.

Police said multiple shell casings were also found along the roadway.

Barrera was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released Barrera’s cause and manner of death.

At this time, it’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

