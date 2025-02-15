TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash involving Blue Bell truck shuts down part of FM 467, Guadalupe County sheriff says

A fatal crash involving a Blue Bell truck on FM 467 has caused closures near the area, according to Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A fatal crash involving a Blue Bell truck has caused part of FM 467 to close, Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray said Saturday morning.

The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning on FM 467 near Sweet Home Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The truck was only occupied by the driver, who was pronounced dead, DPS said. No other injuries were reported.

GCSO Deputies and area first responders are currently on scene at a fatality accident on FM 467 near Sweethome Rd. Texas DPS is investigating. FM 467 is currently shut down at this location. Posted by Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Blue Bell truck could be seen tipped over on its side.

FM 467 is closed at the crash site as of 10:30 a.m., Ray said. DPS is investigating the crash.

Blue Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

