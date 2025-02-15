SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian struck on West Side

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian on the West Side and drove off.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was struck while walking across the 1200 block of Castroville Road around 7:04 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man was not crossing the street in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.

The man was hit by a silver car traveling west on Castroville Road. Police said the driver stopped and attempted to help the man but was told by bystanders at the scene to park his vehicle in a parking lot nearby.

The driver went to move his vehicle to the parking lot then drove away from the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When found, police said the driver will face a charge of collision involving injury - moving.

The investigation is ongoing.

