Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian struck on West Side

Pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Crash, Hit And Run, SAPD, West Side
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian on the West Side and drove off.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was struck while walking across the 1200 block of Castroville Road around 7:04 p.m. Friday.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the man was not crossing the street in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.

The man was hit by a silver car traveling west on Castroville Road. Police said the driver stopped and attempted to help the man but was told by bystanders at the scene to park his vehicle in a parking lot nearby.

The driver went to move his vehicle to the parking lot then drove away from the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When found, police said the driver will face a charge of collision involving injury - moving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS