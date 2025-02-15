Skip to main content
Local News

Police arrest man accused of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian on lower level of I-35 near downtown

Jalen Bryce Herndon, 25, died of blunt force injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Booking photo for Victor Miranda-Baltazar (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE 2/15/2025: A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian on the lower level of Interstate 35 near downtown earlier this week.

Jalen Bryce Herndon, 25, was found lying in the road after being hit by a vehicle earlier this week, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Herndon was pronounced dead at the scene. San Antonio police said Herndon was running northeast across the main lanes of I-35 southbound when he was struck and run over by a red 2018 Freightliner.

The ME’s office determined Herndon died of blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Freightliner, Victor Miranda-Baltazar, fled the scene, police said.

The Freightliner was found several miles away. Miranda-Baltazar, 64, was detained by police and booked for collision involving death.

Police determined Miranda-Baltazar was not driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: The southbound main lanes of I-35’s lower levels near downtown were closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The incident was reported just before 4:00 a.m. near Laredo Street. Drivers are being diverted to the upper levels.

The closure was in place for several hours but was lifted around 6:00 a.m.

A preliminary report from SAPD said the San Antonio Fire Department pronounced the man dead.

The man’s identifying information will be handled by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police did not indicate any suspect information in their report.

For more traffic coverage from KSAT, click here. For updates throughout the day on traffic, click here.

