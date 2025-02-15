No injuries after train derails, rolls over on Northeast Side, City of Kirby says

KIRBY, Texas – No one was injured after a train derailed and rolled over on the Northeast Side, the City of Kirby said in a Facebook post.

According to a spokesperson with Union Pacific, around 1 p.m. Saturday, approximately 15 Union Pacific rail cars derailed near Gibbs Sprawl Road and Fratt Road.

The Facebook post said rail cars separated from the train tracks and “ultimately rolled over.”

No injuries or hazardous materials were reported, the post said. Union Pacific will be handling the cleanup.

The city said a closure can be expected in the area for 24 to 48 hours.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

