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Man stabbed, punched while receiving early morning haircut on East Side, SAPD says

Officers say the victim was allegedly assaulted by multiple people at the location

KSAT Digital Staff

Police lights generic (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 28-year-old man was stabbed and punched repeatedly while receiving a haircut early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the alleged assault just after 3:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Olive Street, which is located a few blocks east of the Alamodome.

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While he was getting the haircut, the victim told SAPD that he and the suspect’s father got into a verbal argument.

The suspect, identified in the SAPD report as a 35-year-old man, then stabbed the victim in his upper body.

Police said the victim also told officers that the suspect and several others began punching him repeatedly with closed fists.

The victim then left the scene and contacted police at a separate location. He was later taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

According to the report, no arrests have been made. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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