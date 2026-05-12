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FedEx driver accused of selling drugs out of delivery truck in Gillespie County, deputies say

GCSO: Kenneth Ray Hicks III was arrested on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Kenneth Ray Hicks III booking photo. (Copyright 2026 by Gillespie County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said a FedEx delivery driver was recently arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and other drugs while on the job.

Deputies took Kenneth Ray Hicks III into custody on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

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In March, GCSO said its narcotics division developed information that Hicks was selling drugs out of a FedEx truck while he delivered packages in the Fredericksburg and Gillespie County area.

Investigators later contacted Hicks and purchased cocaine, crystal MDMA and THC from him multiple times, GCSO said.

Narcotics investigators and Texas Department of Public Safety special agents also conducted a warrant service on Hicks while he was delivering a package in the area of West Trailmoor Drive.

Authorities noticed cocaine and a THC vape on the dashboard of Hicks’ delivery truck in plain view, the release states.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, GCSO said that two more THC vapes were located in Hicks’ lunch bag. A third THC vape was found in the front pocket of a FedEx shirt that Hicks was wearing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The approximate weight of the cocaine was 25.85 grams, investigators said. The vape boxes indicated that each device contained two grams of THC concentrate, GCSO stated.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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