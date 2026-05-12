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Local News

Volunteers needed for Memorial Day flag placement at Fort Sam Houston

The tradition is at risk due to volunteer shortage

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Flags for Fallen Vets, a Texas nonprofit, is reaching out to San Antonio for help placing flags to honor veterans buried at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.

As of Monday, organizers are looking for more than 500 volunteers (551) to place flags and another 650 to remove the flags following the holiday.

The nonprofit has previously struggled with getting volunteers, who place flags at national cemeteries in Texas, Colorado and Florida, among other states.

The organization will need volunteers to sign up before May 24.

Click here to register.

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