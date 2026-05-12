Journey to perform at Frost Bank Center in October on farewell tour
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday
SAN ANTONIO – Legendary rock band “Journey” announced an extension to its farewell tour on Tuesday, which includes a stop in San Antonio, according to a news release.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is scheduled to perform hits from their classic catalogue on Oct. 10 at the Frost Bank Center, the release states.
Journey originally started the “Final Frontier Tour” in early February, a Facebook post shows.
Texas is well represented on the tour, with shows scheduled for Corpus Christi on July 1, Laredo on July 2, Houston on Nov. 18 and Dallas on Nov. 20.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. For exclusive presale ticket access, sign up at the Frost Bank Center’s all-access newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.