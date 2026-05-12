Journey to perform at Frost Bank Center in October on farewell tour

(David Dermer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

FILE - Journey's Arnel Pineda, right, and Neal Schon, left, perform, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary rock band “Journey” announced an extension to its farewell tour on Tuesday, which includes a stop in San Antonio, according to a news release.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is scheduled to perform hits from their classic catalogue on Oct. 10 at the Frost Bank Center, the release states.

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Journey originally started the “Final Frontier Tour” in early February, a Facebook post shows.

Texas is well represented on the tour, with shows scheduled for Corpus Christi on July 1, Laredo on July 2, Houston on Nov. 18 and Dallas on Nov. 20.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. For exclusive presale ticket access, sign up at the Frost Bank Center’s all-access newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

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