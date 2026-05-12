Driver expected to face charges after student hit outside Pieper High School, constable’s office says
Student was evaluated by a school nurse
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is expected to face charges after hitting a student outside Pieper High School and leaving the scene, according to the Bexar County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office.
The incident happened Friday in the school parking lot at 1400 Kinder Pkwy, authorities said.
Investigators said someone driving a truck hit a student before leaving.
The student was evaluated by a school nurse and later released to his parents, according to the constable’s office.
Officials said a criminal investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.
The school is located in the Comal Independent School District.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.