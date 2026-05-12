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Driver expected to face charges after student hit outside Pieper High School, constable’s office says

Student was evaluated by a school nurse

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Pieper High School. (GOOGLE MAPS)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is expected to face charges after hitting a student outside Pieper High School and leaving the scene, according to the Bexar County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office.

The incident happened Friday in the school parking lot at 1400 Kinder Pkwy, authorities said.

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Investigators said someone driving a truck hit a student before leaving.

The student was evaluated by a school nurse and later released to his parents, according to the constable’s office.

Officials said a criminal investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

The school is located in the Comal Independent School District.

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