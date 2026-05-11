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CLEAR Alert issued for missing 44-year-old man from San Antonio

Officials say Pedro Sanchez-Moreno was last seen on Sunday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Officials said Pedro Sanchez-Moreno, 44, was last seen at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2026, in the 1400 block of Kedros. (DPS)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a CLEAR Alert after a San Antonio man was reported missing over the weekend.

Officials said Pedro Sanchez-Moreno, 44, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Kedros, which is located in a far west Bexar County neighborhood near State Highway 211 and Potranco Road.

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Sanchez-Moreno is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has brown eyes and gray hair. He may be traveling in a white 2003 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate WKL4529, DPS said in a news release.

The agency said Sanchez-Moreno’s disappearance could pose “a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Anyone with information on Sanchez-Moreno’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

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