Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Southwest ISD police corporal killed wife, then self in murder-suicide on Loop 410, medical examiner rules
Voter says cease-and-desist letter won’t silence her criticism of Kendall County Judge candidate’s past
KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms in San Antonio area
Rainfall totals and what to expect this week
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Man shot in head during argument on South Side, police say
Ex-San Antonio police officer James Brennand makes pre-trial court appearance
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Teen charged with murder in connection with shooting at East Side apartment complex, police say

Sports

Wembanyama won’t face ‘further discipline’ following ejection-worthy elbow in Game 4, ESPN reports

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after he was ejected for a flagrant foul during the first half of Game 4 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is reportedly expected back in the starting lineup when San Antonio returns home to host Minnesota for Game 5.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Wembanyama will face no additional “suspension” or “fine” following his ejection on Sunday night.

Recommended Videos

Wembanyama was kicked out of the game early in the second quarter of Game 4 after he threw an elbow that connected with the neck of Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.

Referees deemed the foul a “Flagrant Foul Penalty 2,” which the NBA describes as “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.”

A player who commits a “Flagrant Foul Penalty 2″ is automatically ejected from the game, according to league protocol.

The Spurs were able to cling to a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in the final period to help Minnesota tie the best-of-seven series at 2.

Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. from the Frost Bank Center. The game will air on NBC.

More recent Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...