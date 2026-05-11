Wembanyama won’t face ‘further discipline’ following ejection-worthy elbow in Game 4, ESPN reports Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after he was ejected for a flagrant foul during the first half of Game 4 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is reportedly expected back in the starting lineup when San Antonio returns home to host Minnesota for Game 5.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Wembanyama will face no additional “suspension” or “fine” following his ejection on Sunday night.
Wembanyama was
kicked out of the game early in the second quarter of Game 4 after he threw an elbow that connected with the neck of Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.
Referees deemed the foul a “Flagrant Foul Penalty 2,” which the NBA describes as “
unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.”
A player who commits a “Flagrant Foul Penalty 2″ is automatically ejected from the game, according to league protocol.
The Spurs were able to cling to a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards
scored 16 of his 36 points in the final period to help Minnesota tie the best-of-seven series at 2.
Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. from the Frost Bank Center. The game will air on NBC.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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