How to celebrate safely after a San Antonio Spurs win

SAN ANTONIO – Viral social media videos show children hanging out of vehicles while they’re moving, people shooting fireworks off the back of a pickup truck and others lighting the ground on fire with gasoline and a lighter.

The San Antonio Police Department said these actions are not allowed and, in an effort to keep everyone safe, they’re asking Spurs fans to only celebrate in a legal way.

“The legality of the fireworks, it is a city ordinance violation,” Emily Garvin, an SAPD public information officer, said. “So, we shouldn’t be popping any fireworks inside the city limits.”

Spurs fans were outside on Southwest Military Drive as the chaotic celebrations continued for hours after the Silver and Black team won their first series Tuesday.

“Last night was insane,” fan Gary Ortega said. “People were honking ‘til two in the morning.”

Another woman, Cynthia Guy, said she loves seeing happy people in San Antonio.

However, neither of these fans was happy about the fireworks, engine revving or fires being set in the street.

“The fireworks, I have a 4-year-old that’s out here with me sometimes,” Ortega said. “It was scaring the crap out of her. They’re big booms.”

Another fan, J. Anthony Luna, told KSAT he likes all the celebrations because they’re part of San Antonio culture.

“That’s what happens when you’re born in San Antonio,” Luna said. “It’s a different type of energy here. It’s a different type of loyalty.”

Garvin stressed that the department wants everyone to be able to celebrate, but people must celebrate safely and legally so everyone can enjoy the fun and make it home safely.

“If they want to celebrate, (if) they want to go honking, just be safe, follow traffic laws, follow city ordinances,” Garvin said.

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