Timberwolves or Nuggets? Spurs await next opponent ahead of Western Conference semifinals

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts with guard/forward Devin Vassell (24) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers, in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – There was an ongoing celebration in the Alamo City after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 114-95 on Tuesday.

With the win, San Antonio advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2017. The Spurs are set to face either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Minnesota leads the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

What we know about the two teams

The Nuggets bring size and experience. If the Spurs face Denver, they will need a plan for Nikola Jokic.

In his previous game against Minnesota, Jokic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists in 38 minutes, along with two blocks. He has consistently posed problems for the Spurs.

Aaron Gordon is day to day with an injury and did not play in Game 5. Jamal Murray, in his ninth NBA season, adds veteran presence.

The Nuggets last won a championship in 2023, when Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP.

During the regular season, the Spurs faced the Nuggets four times and lost three of those matchups. San Antonio’s lone victory came in November, 139-136.

If the Spurs remain healthy and continue their rotation from the first round, they could have a competitive series against Denver. They showed they could perform in the postseason even when key players were unavailable, including when Victor Wembanyama was sidelined with a concussion.

The Timberwolves present a different scenario. Minnesota has been without star guard Anthony Edwards, who suffered a knee injury in Game 4. Although the injury was not season-ending, he was ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Minnesota could still advance without Edwards, but Denver would need to win the final two games to take the series.

In the regular season, the Spurs played the Timberwolves three times and lost twice. Their most recent meeting came in January, when San Antonio won 126-123.

The Spurs feature the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, along with strong depth.

Wembanyama averaged 21 points in 18 minutes during the postseason. In his final game against Portland, he posted 14 rebounds, three assists and six blocks. He returned from concussion protocol and played with renewed energy.

“We knew they were not going to make things easy,” Wembanyama said after closing the series against the Trail Blazers. “It feels like a step forward, a job well done. I’m happy to see things moving in the right direction.”

Stephon Castle provided an aggressive presence late in the series as the Spurs adjusted to Portland’s physical play.

“Being able to come out with that kind of energy and set the tone defensively,” Castle said. “We all want to be in this kind of environment.”

Rookie Dylan Harper delivered a strong first-round performance. In Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, he scored 22 second-half points and grabbed 10 rebounds, becoming the youngest player to score 25 points as a reserve in a playoff game at age 20.

De’Aaron Fox also elevated his play, averaging 20.2 points in the series after averaging 18.6 during the regular season. Julian Champagnie capped off the first round with 19 points.

The Spurs, with multiple contributors, demonstrated consistency throughout the season.

Regardless of the opponent, the Spurs will face a competitive series in the next round.

Game 6 between Denver and Minnesota is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 7 is set for Saturday, May 2. The time is to be determined.

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