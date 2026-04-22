Wembanyama out for remainder of Spurs-Trail Blazers Game 2, team says San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a hard fall on the court during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama will be out for the remainder of Game 2 Spurs-Trail Blazers, according to the team.
The Spurs said he will be out as part of concussion protocol.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) lies on the court after a hard fall during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Wembanyama was seen falling face-first to the floor during the second quarter of the game, which is taking place at the Frost Bank Center. He was then seen running off the court to be examined for a possible concussion.
The Spurs are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019 and are chasing their sixth championship. They beat Portland at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday night 111-98.
On Monday, Wembanyama was named the NBA’s 2025-26 Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win the award unanimously.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) sits on the court after a hard fall during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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