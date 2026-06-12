Man sentenced to life in prison after fatally shooting 2 people in Medina County

HONDO, Texas – A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after accepting a plea deal in connection with a shooting in Medina County that killed two people and injured another person.

Adam Hernandez, 36, was sentenced to life in prison on two counts of murder and 15 years on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Medina County’s 454th Judicial District Court.

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The sentences will run concurrently, a court official told KSAT.

Hernandez was initially charged with capital murder of multiple persons, but the court official said that charge was later dismissed.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2025, in the 200 block of County Road 4636 in Hondo.

Medina County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity and discovered three people with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

A 52-year-old man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said a 59-year-old woman survived.

Through further investigation, deputies took Hernandez into custody without further incident, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

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