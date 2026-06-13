Spurs swag brings in blood donors at South Texas Blood & Tissue

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, South Texas Blood & Tissue gave out Spurs swag for every donation.

Donors were given a ‘Go Spurs Go’ rally towel and an exclusive Spurs hat.

“People love their Spurs, they love San Antonio, and they love supporting the team. And since we started giving out Spurs merch, since the start of the playoffs, we saw about over a thousand donors now who come in and donated,” said Roger Ruiz, spokesperson for South Texas Blood & Tissue.

“(I’m) a big Spurs fan, so this is just icing on the cake to come on a Saturday morning,” said donor Pete, who didn’t know he would be walking away with new merch.

So far, Pete has donated a total of eight times, which amounts to a gallon of blood, saving up to 24 lives.

“It’s always, of course, humbling to know that with each donation you’re saving three lives, but to get to that 24 mark, it’s amazing,” he said.

And the reach goes far past San Antonio. South Texas Blood & Tissue sent more than 12 gallons of blood to help the Midland mass shooting victims.

“This is a great way to give back to your community and restock our supply. We are still on call just in case we need to send more additional units to Midland,” Ruiz said.

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