Where to find Spurs murals across San Antonio as team chases sixth championship

SAN ANTONIO – The excitement of the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs isn’t just confined to the arena. Across San Antonio, artists are turning that energy into murals that celebrate the team and its growing legacy.

From alleyways to busy street corners, residents can find more than a dozen Spurs-themed murals throughout the Alamo City. Each piece tells a different story, but all are rooted in a shared sense of pride.

“Art brings our community together and our city and our cultures and everything,” local artist Mikey Sanchez said.

Sanchez created a mural of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama at 1624 E. Commerce St., the year the rookie was drafted. The artwork drew even more attention when Wembanyama stopped by in person to see it — and signed it.

“That blew my mind, it was a total surprise,” Sanchez said. “It was an awesome, awesome experience.”

Murals across the city highlight not only Spurs legends such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili, but also a new generation of players, including Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

For Sanchez and other artists, the work goes beyond painting on a wall.

“Me as a local artist, I like putting it up on the wall — a picture speaks louder than words, and it just stays in your mind,” Sanchez said. “It’s an honor for people to come and take pictures.”

While each mural is unique in style and message, they share a common theme: unwavering support for the home team.

Artists said that support goes both ways.

“It feels great that the city comes and supports your art,” Sanchez said. “I hope we make it to the championship.”

For those interested in seeing the murals up close, KSAT has compiled a map with locations and photos to help plan a self-guided tour across the city.

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