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KSAT Connect: Celebrate the Silver and Black in Spurs’ NBA Playoffs return

San Antonio is back in the postseason for the first time since 2019

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Some KSAT viewers have caught San Antonio Spurs playoff fever and are letting the world know about it. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Despite this week’s heavy rain, it’s a new dawn for San Antonio Spurs fans across South Central Texas.

San Antonio, the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, is back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in seven years.

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Following Sunday’s Game 1 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers and Victor Wembanyama becoming the league’s first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, the vibe among fans hasn’t been this strong since Tim Duncan was the heart of the franchise.

Some KSAT viewers have caught Spurs playoff fever and are letting the world know about it.

You can do the same by submitting your Spurs-themed photos using KSAT Connect. Your photo could even be featured on air.

My dad decided to paint his shed about 3 weeks ago. He is still working on the other two sides. #GoSpursGo
Nina

My dad decided to paint his shed about 3 weeks ago. He is still working on the other two sides. #GoSpursGo

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San Antonio
Samarripa sisters at Legacy Elementary in Uvalde celebrating Spurs victory of game 1 2026 nba playoffs teachers with spurs spirit in Uvalde tx

Samarripa sisters at Legacy Elementary in Uvalde celebrating Spurs victory of game 1 2026 nba playoffs teachers with spurs spirit in Uvalde tx

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Uvalde
Spurs 2005 Champion banner for Inspiration in our Race for Seis!!
Ebishop

Spurs 2005 Champion banner for Inspiration in our Race for Seis!!

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Far West Side
#1 Spurs Go Spurs Go !
Reyes Thelma

#1 Spurs Go Spurs Go !

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Kingsborough Ridge

Need help uploading your photo to KSAT Connect? Follow the helpful guide below.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More recent Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:

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