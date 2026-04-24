Spurs’ Keldon Johnson had ‘amazing’ season, Trail Blazers’ interim coach says

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates a three point basket against the Oklahoma Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Whether or not Spurs star Victor Wembanyama plays in game three Friday night, interim Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter knows his guys will have to contend with Spurs guard Keldon Johnson.

Johnson was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday, after scoring a franchise-record 1,081 points off the bench this season.

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“He’s been playing amazing,” Splitter told KSAT 12 Sports. “Every time we play them, we tell our guys, listen, we got to be ready, this guy is going to score 20 off the bench.”

“He’s going to rebound, he’s going to crash. He’s going to drive to the basket,” Splitter continued. “So, amazing season for him.”

Johnson became the second Spur to win Sixth Man of the Year, following in the footsteps of Manu Ginobili who won the award in 2008.

Splitter and Ginobili were teammates with the Spurs from 2010 to 2015, so KSAT 12 Sports asked whether Splitter noticed any similarities between Ginobili and Johnson.

“To be in that role you got to be a little humble,” Splitter said. “Even though when you have great games and you’re not starting, you got to be humble enough to stay with that role, being the six man and take advantage of that.”

“The game, of course, is a little different,” Splitter continued, “but I think just being humble in your role is the similarity with Manu.”

Portland hosts San Antonio in Game 3 at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The series is tied, with each team holding one win.

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