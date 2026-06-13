2026 Warrior Games begin in San Antonio after 2020 cancellation

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 Warrior Games kicked off in San Antonio this week, bringing nearly 200 veterans from across the country to compete in adaptive sports and build community through recovery.

Events began at the Henry B. González Convention Center, marking the games’ long-awaited arrival in Military City. San Antonio was scheduled to host the Warrior Games in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warrior Games started 15 years ago as a way to support service members wounded in combat. The event has since expanded to include veterans and service members recovering from severe injuries, illnesses, and behavioral health challenges.

“We’re seeing a lot of cancers, multiple sclerosis, things like that,” said Chris Cox, deputy program manager for the Warrior Games, “as well as we see the behavioral health issues, your TBIs, your PTSDs. It’s just as important for those guys to get that teamwork back into it as the combat wounded.”

Over the next week, a dozen sporting events will take place across San Antonio. Competitions include powerlifting, wheelchair basketball and pickleball, one of the newer additions to the games.

For Navy veteran Matthew Leon, adaptive sports have played a major role in his recovery.

“Adaptive sports has just been a lifesaver for me mentally and then physically,” Leon said.

Leon retired this year after 20 years of service and multiple spinal injuries. Doctors told him his movement would never be the same, but with support from his team and through pickleball, he has been able to compete in the Warrior Games twice.

“We don’t have to hide anything from each other,” Leon said. “We’re all here getting better. We’re here recovering. So we just, we talk to each other, just like we’re brothers, sisters, and just have fun.”

Navy veteran Edmarie Medina said she encourages other veterans, including those transitioning out of service, to take part in events like the Warrior Games.

“Don’t be afraid because we’re all the same,” Medina said. “We’re all equal. Even though we’re injuries, we actually can be out here.”

The Warrior Games are free and open to the public through June 20. To view the full list of sporting events with locations and times, click here.

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