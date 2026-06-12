From Navy service to esports ownership: Leon Valley veteran builds gaming center with new mission

LEON VALLEY, Texas – For many veterans, the transition to civilian life after serving in the military can be one of the biggest challenges they face. For Philip Chumley, that challenge became an opportunity to build something new.

At first glance, Wulfspar Nexus looks like a room filled with computers and flashing screens. But when it opened in March 2026, it became something much more — a representation of years of hard work and a new chapter for the Navy veteran who built it.

“That was the spark that really ignited the passion and the ‘What I could build for the community,’” Chumley said. “It took me years to put everything together.”

While serving in the U.S. Navy, Chumley worked as a master-at-arms. After returning home, he found his second career in information technology, but the path was not without obstacles.

“I had to unfortunately take a lesser paying job and work my way up through the years,” Chumley said. “I started as a help desk specialist, then a network server specialist, and finished my degree.”

The challenges Chumley faced are ones he said many veterans experience when trying to find their place back in the community. His persistence, however, paid off.

His background in tech eventually helped him turn a hard-earned career into a business in an evolving industry — gaming.

“This industry is well over $100 million and growing every year,” Chumley said.

To start his business, Chumley said he had to reach out to local nonprofits for help, along with utilizing veteran services and loans.

“I tell veterans all the time, ‘Come to me I will help you do the same thing. Use your resources,’” Chumley said.

And Chumley is part of a growing movement of veterans choosing entrepreneurship after service. According to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than 1.9 million businesses in the United States were owned by veterans, providing jobs to more than 5.5 million people.

And Chumley’s vision for Wulfspar Nexus extends beyond the walls of his business. He has started working with local schools to teach students about gaming and technology programs. It’s a move that reflects his broader commitment to the community he now calls home.

Chumley has also started working with local schools to teach students about gaming and technology programs.

As soon as customer Raul Montenegro walked in Wulfspar Nexus, he said he immediately found a place of comfort for a gamer like himself.

“I walked in here and I was just amazed to see everything and how everything was set up,” Montenegro said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, and I will be coming back with some friends now.”

Reactions like Montenegro’s are proof that what Chumley has built is more than a business. It is a space where gamers, veterans and students alike can find connection and opportunity.

Wulfspar Nexus is available for group tournament trainings, team sessions, parties and more.

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