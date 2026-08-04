‘She had a good heart’: La Vernia community remembers 16-year-old killed in crash

LA VERNIA, Texas – Family and the La Vernia community are remembering the life of a 16-year-old who died in a single-car crash Sunday morning, just a day before the start of school.

On Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials identified the teen as Ava Wetzel. Wetzel would have started her junior year at La Vernia High School a day after the crash.

Wetzel crashed into the “Welcome to La Vernia” sign off U.S. Highway 87. KSAT requested the crash report, but officials said it was not available.

A growing memorial has taken shape at what remains of the brick sign, filled with flowers, framed photos and notes left by classmates and community members since Sunday.

Madi Symanski describes Wetzel as her best friend and confidant. KSAT spoke with her as she visited the memorial Tuesday.

“It makes me happy to know how much people loved her,” Symanski said. “She was the most understanding, welcoming person I’ve ever met. She had a good heart.”

Symanski said she and Wetzel connected by both being new to school, and often hung out and drove golf carts together.

“I just came back from homeschool, and she was the only person ever there for me,” she said. “We were in it together because she was brand new to the school and I was basically new.”

KSAT also spoke with Jessica Humphries, Wetzel’s aunt, who she was living with in La Vernia after moving from the Corpus Christi area. Humphries told KSAT that Wetzel was looking for a fresh start.

“She loved hanging out with friends; she was the life of any party,” Humphries said. “She loved her brothers to pieces, and loved her mom and her family.”

Humphries said her niece would have turned 17 in September and played soccer.

A La Vernia Independent School District spokesperson said counseling will be available for students and staff, and their focus remains on “supporting our students, staff, and families while providing a safe, caring, and welcoming environment.”

Humphries said the family is raising money online for a celebration of life for Wetzel in her hometown, but a date has not been set yet.

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