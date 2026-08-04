3 La Panadería locations in San Antonio accused of child labor, wage violations

La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café has opened another location in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A federal investigation revealed the operators of three La Panadería Bakery Café locations in San Antonio violated child labor provisions as well as minimum wage and overtime pay requirements.

The U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release that its Wage and Hour Division investigated the pay practices of three businesses: Tequila Almond Croissant, LLC, Pan Dulce, LLC and SA Bakery Co., LLC — which all do business as La Panadería at the following three locations:

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301 East Houston Street

17030 Fiesta Texas Drive

8305 Broadway

According to the release, the employers violated child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act after employing a 13-year-old and allowing a 15-year-old to work overnight. Overnight work is prohibited for 14 and 15-year-olds, the agency said.

The department issued a $25,706 penalty for the child labor violations, the release states.

The investigation also uncovered minimum wage violations after the employers apparently failed to pay a worker for two overnight shifts at the La Cantera location on Fiesta Texas Drive.

The employers are also accused of failing to combine hours for employees who worked at multiple bakery locations and paying the employees straight-time rates instead of the required time-and-one-half overtime rates.

In total, the U.S. Department of Labor said La Panadería paid $45,000 in back wages and penalties.

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