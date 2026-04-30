Spurs fans find smashed car windshields after Game 5; BCSO investigating

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Samantha Hernandez’s celebration was cut short after the San Antonio Spurs’ first-round playoff series win.

“It’s just so sad,” Hernandez said. “You spend a lot of money, and now we have to spend more money on fixing the damage on our vehicles.”

Hernandez’s car was one of the few vandalized outside the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday night. While the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believes nothing was taken from these cars, it is now investigating the incident as criminal mischief and is seeking witnesses.

“When you walked out of the arena (after the game), when did you realize what had happened to your car?” KSAT Reporter Avery Everett asked.

“My husband was going to put something in the trunk,” Hernandez said. “He told me, ‘Hey, somebody tried breaking into our car.’”

Part of her back windshield was smashed. Hernandez took a video showing the damage to her car and two others in Lot 9.

“We pay a lot of money for these tickets to go cheer on the Spurs,” Hernandez said. “We pay a lot of money for the parking. We think there would be some type of security.”

In response to the damage, KSAT received a statement from Spurs Sports & Entertainment. The statement said in part, they “are working closely with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office as they continue their investigation. Deputies were already on-site and responded quickly.”

“The safety of our guests is always a priority, and we appreciate our ongoing partnership with local law enforcement to help provide a safe environment for everyone attending our events,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.

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