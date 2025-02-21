‘Nobody should die that way’: Grandmother of woman killed on Southwest Side asks community for answers

SAN ANTONIO – It’s hard for Alma Hernandez to hold back tears while talking about her granddaughter, Ghabriella Barrera.

“Nobody should die that way,” Hernandez said. “She was taken away for reasons we don’t even know.”

Barrera, 24, was shot and killed while driving last weekend on General Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90.

San Antonio police said Barrera was found inside her vehicle, and her car had multiple bullet holes in it. SAPD confirmed the investigation was ongoing on Thursday morning.

“They need to pay for what they did to her. They need to,” Hernandez said.

Barrera’s family is asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward. They’re asking neighbors around the area to check doorbell camera footage and asking drivers at the time to remember if they saw Barrera’s car.

“It could be something that you don’t think is important, but it’s important,” Hernandez said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday night that Barrera’s death was a homicide and that she suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“How would you describe (Barrera) to someone who didn’t get the chance to meet her?” asked KSAT reporter Avery Everett.

“She was there to help as much as she could,” Hernandez said.

“What’s your message to the people who did this?” Everett asked.

“I hope they catch you because you don’t deserve to be free,” Hernandez said. “My baby’s not going to be free.”