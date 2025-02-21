Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
36º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek leads in fatal hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side

Joseph Smothers, 73, was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Crash
Joseph Smothers, 73, later died from injuries. (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2024, in the 5000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Recommended Videos

Police said Joseph Smothers, 73, was crossing the street when he was struck by the driver of a 2020 Toyota Tacoma heading southbound along the road.

After the collision, SAPD said the driver fled from the scene.

Smothers was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

2020 Toyota Tacoma involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

Investigators are requesting public assistance to locate the person who was driving the Toyota Tacoma.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS