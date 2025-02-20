Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
31º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspect arrested after downtown brawl, shooting was formally charged in connection with murder case, records show

Joseph Olivarri’s arrest has brought painful memories to a victim’s family who is still seeking justice

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested after a shooting outside a strip of downtown bars was previously charged in connection with a murder case, according to authorities.

Joseph Olivarri was arrested over the weekend after a massive brawl turned into a shooting on North Alamo Street, San Antonio police said.

While the gunfire hit no one, Olivarri’s arrest has brought painful memories to Joshua Cuellar’s family, who are still seeking justice.

Olivarri was previously charged in the March 2024 killing of Cuellar, who police said was shot and killed outside a South Side bar. However, those charges were dropped in July of 2024, three months after his arrest, according to court records.

Cuellar’s brother, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed his frustration with the situation.

“This is unacceptable. Accountability has to be the number one priority; if not, other lives are at stake,” Cuellar’s brother said. “It’s hard to know you won’t talk to him, that you won’t see somebody you love. You wake up every morning to see a box of remains, and you still have no justice.”

Cuellar’s brother said the news of Olivarri’s arrest brought mixed emotions as he was reminded of his brother’s unsolved murder.

“When you heard that the person arrested in that case was the original accused killer of your brother, what’s going through your head at that moment?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas.

“It was hard to believe,” Cuellar’s brother said.

According to court records, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Olivarria in July, citing the need for further investigation.

“My heart kind of sank when I heard the case was dismissed,” said Cuellar’s brother.

Cuellar’s family is determined to continue seeking justice despite the setbacks.

“I’m not giving up, and I’m going to continue seeking answers for my brother,” Cuellar’s brother said.

KSAT emailed the Bexar County District Attorney’s office asking for more details about why “further investigation” was needed. However, we are awaiting a response.

Cuellar’s brother shared what justice would mean for his family: “It would mean I can put my brother to rest,” he said. “Until then, they stay with me because that’s what brothers do; they stay.”

For now, Cuellar’s family continues to hold onto hope, refusing to stop their fight for justice.

“I can’t believe you’re gone, bro. It’s been long, but we ain’t going to stop, and we know who did this,” Cuellar’s brother said.

KSAT called and left a message with Olivarri’s attorney in the Cuellar murder case, but we have not heard back.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
John Paul Barajas headshot

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS