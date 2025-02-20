Suspect arrested after downtown brawl, shooting was formally charged in connection with murder case, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested after a shooting outside a strip of downtown bars was previously charged in connection with a murder case, according to authorities.

Joseph Olivarri was arrested over the weekend after a massive brawl turned into a shooting on North Alamo Street, San Antonio police said.

While the gunfire hit no one, Olivarri’s arrest has brought painful memories to Joshua Cuellar’s family, who are still seeking justice.

Olivarri was previously charged in the March 2024 killing of Cuellar, who police said was shot and killed outside a South Side bar. However, those charges were dropped in July of 2024, three months after his arrest, according to court records.

Cuellar’s brother, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed his frustration with the situation.

“This is unacceptable. Accountability has to be the number one priority; if not, other lives are at stake,” Cuellar’s brother said. “It’s hard to know you won’t talk to him, that you won’t see somebody you love. You wake up every morning to see a box of remains, and you still have no justice.”

Cuellar’s brother said the news of Olivarri’s arrest brought mixed emotions as he was reminded of his brother’s unsolved murder.

“When you heard that the person arrested in that case was the original accused killer of your brother, what’s going through your head at that moment?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas.

“It was hard to believe,” Cuellar’s brother said.

According to court records, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Olivarria in July, citing the need for further investigation.

“My heart kind of sank when I heard the case was dismissed,” said Cuellar’s brother.

Cuellar’s family is determined to continue seeking justice despite the setbacks.

“I’m not giving up, and I’m going to continue seeking answers for my brother,” Cuellar’s brother said.

KSAT emailed the Bexar County District Attorney’s office asking for more details about why “further investigation” was needed. However, we are awaiting a response.

Cuellar’s brother shared what justice would mean for his family: “It would mean I can put my brother to rest,” he said. “Until then, they stay with me because that’s what brothers do; they stay.”

For now, Cuellar’s family continues to hold onto hope, refusing to stop their fight for justice.

“I can’t believe you’re gone, bro. It’s been long, but we ain’t going to stop, and we know who did this,” Cuellar’s brother said.

KSAT called and left a message with Olivarri’s attorney in the Cuellar murder case, but we have not heard back.