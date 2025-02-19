Chaotic brawl, shooting outside downtown bars ends with 1 arrested, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Videos shared widely and viewed more than 100,000 times show chaos as a brawl and shooting broke out on the street outside downtown bars over the weekend, leading to one arrest.

A video posted to Facebook appears to show two men punching each other and yelling as dozens of people crowd outside Bar House on North Alamo Street.

The fight appears to momentarily come to a stop before multiple men and women punch and kick other men to the ground, causing traffic to come to a halt.

In another video, multiple gunshots ring out as a person, who goes by DA Dancer on Facebook, films themself running from the area.

“Had to Jump a barbed wire gate tonight almost got shot, ripped my favorite joggers,” DA Dancer posted. “Broke my big toe just because people cant go out and have fun without violence. No more BarHouse for me. Thanks now my leg has punctures smh.”

A San Antonio police incident report obtained by KSAT shows the shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Alamo Street and 9th Street.

Police said no one was hit by gunfire.

Bar House management shared the following statement with KSAT on Tuesday:

“This incident took place after business hours and was on the public street. The incident is unrelated to Bar House San Antonio. We want to thank SAPD for responding promptly. We have a large security presence within our property at all times. Our staff will continue to strive to the highest degree of maintaining the safest environment possible and will add additional security to reassure the public that North Alamo will remain a popular and safe nightlife district.”

Bentley’s Beer Garden, located down the street from Bar House, also addressed the incidents in a Facebook post Sunday.

“For those asking, Bentley’s Beer Garden had no involvement in the incident that happened down the street. We appreciate our community and remain committed to providing a safe and fun atmosphere for everyone who visits,” the post said.

One person arrested; stolen weapon recovered

According to the police report, officers were originally responding to the fight but were then notified of two men shooting each other in the area.

The report said two people got into a physical altercation in front of Bar House and gunshots were later heard being fired at the back of the bar.

Security began sweeping the area and heard multiple witnesses give a description that matched Joseph Reynaldo Olivarri as the shooter, according to police.

Olivarri was found alone in the back parking lot of Bar House facing the passenger side of a parked black Nissan Altima.

As security approached, Olivarri made his way toward the back of the car and was ultimately detained by security.

Booking photo for Joseph Reynaldo Olivarri (Bexar County Jail)

SAPD officers arrived and found a firearm on the floorboard of the passenger side of the Altima. Police also found shell casings near the car and said the vehicle was locked and the magazine of the handgun was empty.

Shell casings matched the caliber of the pistol found, according to police. Multiple shell casings were also found at the back and front of Bar House but the report didn’t specify if evidence connected those to the same weapon.

Police said the firearm was reported stolen on Jan. 18, 2025.

Olivarri was booked on counts of unlawful carry of a weapon with felony conviction, discharge of firearm in municipality - population over 100,000 and theft of a firearm, the report shows.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and fight.

Previous murder charge dropped

Court records show Olivarri has a lengthy criminal history in Bexar County.

In April 2024, Olivarri was arrested in Pleasanton in connection with a fatal shooting at a San Antonio sports bar.

An arrest affidavit alleged Olivarri was involved in a fight that turned into a shooting in March 2024 at 210 Sports Cantina & Grill in the 1900 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Joshua Cuellar, 34, was struck in the chest after a fight broke out in the parking lot and shots were fired from two separate locations.

However, the case was closed in 2024 for “further investigation” and Olivarri was not convicted, records show.

